Chemung County reports over 800 new COVID-19 cases, 50+ hospitalizations

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County began the second week of the new year reporting over 800 new cases of COVID-19.

The county’s active case count now approaches 2,000 cases with 1,941 people with active cases of the virus and a 23.53 percent positivity rate. Fifty two county residents are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Twenty-eight of the 1,941 active cases are children five and younger, 70 are between 6-11, and 84 are 12-17. The largest age group of active cases is 25-34 where 150 people have active cases of COVID-19.

Chemung County is now up to 176 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began and only 55.44 percent of residents are vaccinated. The most recent COVID-19 death in Chemung County was reported on Jan. 8 with the passing of a 72-year-old Erin man.

Just 104 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 were previously vaccinated for COVID-19.