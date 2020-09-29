Chemung County reports sixth COVID-19 death; person had contact with Lighthouse Baptist Church member

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has reported its sixth COVID-19 death, a 64-year-old female.

Chemung County Executive Moss says that the case was not a member of the Lighthouse Baptist Church, but she was a contact with a member of the church.

This is the second known COVID-19 death that has been connected to the church by Chemung County officials. The church has denied any part in the first COVID-19 death that was connected to its congregation.

The first COVID-19 death connected to the church was a 76-year-old man. County Executive Chris Moss told 18 News at the time that the person was not a member of the church, but they were related to someone who had recently attended a service at the church.

This death is the third reported by the county since mid-September. The average death of the five ages reported by the county is 72-years-old with all of the known cases being 64 or older.

On Tuesday morning Chemung County reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 with 88 active cases and 317 recoveries. Nearly 300 people are currently in quarantine in Chemung County.