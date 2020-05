CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has reported its third COVID-19 death.

The county did not immediately release any additional information regarding the victim.

Previously the county has reported the deaths of a 70-year-old female on April 7 and a 67-year-old man on May 5.

To date Chemung County has reported 106 cases with 73 recoveries and nearly 3,000 tests conducted.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.