Chemung County reports three COVID-19 deaths, 50 new cases

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths, setting the county’s active cases at 78 and the death toll at 67.

The county did not provide any other information regarding the patients’ ages, whereabouts, or other relating information. Chemung County has not released this information since late November.

Of the 78 active cases, 45 patients are currently hospitalized and six are at the Southport Correctional Facility. The county’s 7-day rolling average is 4.66%.

More than 120,000 tests have been performed in Chemung County and 4,168 people have recovered.

