CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has reported three additional COVID-19 death and 53 new cases on Thursday morning, raising the county death toll to 69.

The county did not provide any additional information regarding the latest deaths and cases.

Chemung County now has 197 active cases with 52 hospitalizations and 4,583 recoveries.

There are also two cases of COVID-19 at the Elmira Correctional Facility and five at the Southport Correctional Facility.