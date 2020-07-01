Chemung County reports three travel-related COVID-19 cases

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss says that the county has seen three new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours related to travel.

Two of the cases traveled to South Carolina, one of the first states added to the Governor’s travel advisory on June 24 that requires a 14-day quarantine.

Moss did not identify where the third traveler’s case was connected to.

Chemung County has reported only four new cases of COVID-19 since June 1. Thus far the county has reported 115 cases with three deaths and 110 recoveries.

