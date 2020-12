CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has reported two COVID-19 deaths, setting the county death toll at 60.

The county did not provide any additional information on the resident’s location, age, or gender.

Chemung County also reported 44 new cases on Friday, setting the active cases at 150 with 37 hospitalizations and 3,771 recoveries.

More than 113,000 COVID tests have been completed in the county.