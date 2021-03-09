Chemung County reports two COVID-19 deaths, 90 total

File image of the coronavirus.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County’s COVID-19 dashboard is now reporting 90 COVID-19 deaths, two more than Monday.

The county had not reported a COVID-19 death since Feb. 22 and has reported 24 this year.

The county has not released any information regarding the patient’s ages, locations, or genders.

Chemung County currently has eight positive cases of COVID-19 with five patients hospitalized.

13,437 Chemung County residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 8,071 are fully vaccinated.