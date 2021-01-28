Chemung County reports two COVID-19 deaths, five this week

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has reported two additional COVID-19 deaths, setting the weekly death toll in the county at five and the overall toll at 76.

The county had only reported six deaths in the first three weeks of the month, most of which were early in the month.

Chemung County has not provided information regarding the age, gender, or location of the latest COVID-19 deaths.

In addition to the two deaths the county reported 30 new cases, 113 active cases, and 61 hospitalizations.

Both the Elmira and Southport Correctional Facilities reported two active cases each.

