Chemung County reports two new cases of COVID-19, 80 total

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County is reporting two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 80.

Forty of the cases in Chemung County have recovered, while one remains hospitalized and one has died.

So far, 1,152 people in Chemung County have been tested for COVID-19 and 82 tests remain pending. Patient ages have ranged from children to patients in their 80s.

The City and Town of Elmira continue to carry the largest number of cases with 26 combined, while the Town of Southport has 13.

Additional cases have been reported in Big Flats (7), Catlin (1), Chemung (3), Erin (2), Town of Horseheads (8), Van Etten (1), Veteran (8), Elmira Heights (4), Village of Horseheads (6), and Wellsburg (1).