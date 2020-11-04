Chemung County shows only 1 active case of COVID-19 in Elmira Correctional Facility

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Chemung County has updated its COVID-19 dashboard and there is a dramatic change in the number of cases reported as being at Elmira Correctional Facility.

The newly updated dashboard does show an increase in active cases in the county and a slight decrease in the number of hospitalizations.

Some questions that could be asked are how just recently nearly 600 cases were at the Elmira Correctional Facility, and now only one case. What testing protocols are they using, is it the same for the inmates and the personnel that work there, and leaves the facility to be in the community. If the prison is able to eliminate that many cases in a short period of time, maybe it would be helpful to share the process to help in the communities as well.

We have been informed that the guards at the state prisons in Elmira have been placed under a gag order, so we are unable to find out their side of the story. If you have a loved one that works at one of the prisons and would like to share your story, your concerns, reach out to us at news@wetmtv.com. We want to be able to share both sides of the story, however, right now, we only have numbers to share.