Chemung County surpasses 300 active cases of COVID-19, 100 deaths

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County is reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county’s active number of COVID-19 positive patients to 317.

Currently, 15 of those cases are hospitalized and the county has officially reported 8,710 total cases since tracking began last year.

The county has also surpassed the grim milestone of 100 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began last year.

Chemung County’s number of active cases is nearly identical to neighboring Steuben County, which recently reported 338 active cases with 32 hospitalizations. Nearly 43,000 Steuben County residents are fully vaccinated.

Just 46.11 percent of Chemung County residents are vaccinated for COVID-19, more than 15 percent below New York State’s total percentage of residents vaccinated at 61.9 percent.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 63.3 percent of Americans (more than 168 million) 12 and older have received the vaccine.

For information on how to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Chemung County, visit the county’s vaccine scheduling page or call the Covid Hotline: 607-873-1813.