CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has reported three COVID-19 deaths, moving the death toll since the pandemic began to 50.

The county did not release any additional information regarding the names, ages, or locations of the recent deaths.

Chemung County also reported 66 new COVID-19 cases, giving them 135 active cases with 38 hospitalizations and 3,346 recoveries.

Since the pandemic began Chemung County has conducted over 102,000 tests.