Chemung County to hold on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the remainder of the year

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Health Department will continue to hold onsite vaccination clinics through the month of December.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson/Jassen vaccines will be offered based on availability. First dose, second dose, third dose (immunocompromised), and booster doses will be available for those that meet the criteria.

The times, dates, and locations of the clinics are listed below:

Chemung County Health Department Clinics (Pediatric 5-11-year-old) Wednesday, December 9th – December 15th – December 29th from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. at 103 Washington Street in Elmira

Chemung County Health Department Clinics (Age 12 and older) Wednesday, December 1st – December 9th – December 15th – December 29th 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 103 Washington Street in Elmira

No Pfizer first dose will be offered during the 12/1 clinic due to the second dose conflict with a holiday week. There will be no clinic on December 22 to allow CCHD team members to spend time with their families.

Pre-registration is strongly recommended and if there are no-shows, walk-ins may be accepted during the last house of the clinic. No walk-ins will be accepted during the first hour.

To register for these clinics, click here.