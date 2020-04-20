Chemung County up to 77 cases of COVID-19, nearly half recovered

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has reported five new cases of COVID-19, bringing in the total to 77.

The county did not provide specific locations or ages for the five new cases, but has reported cases in patients 19 and younger up to their 80s.

The largest cluster of cases in Chemung County are in the City of Elmira with 17, and the Town of Elmira has reported eight. Southport has the second largest cluster with 13 cases.

Additional cases have been reported in Veteran (8), Big Flats (7), Village of Horseheads (6), Elmira Heights (4), Chemung (3), Erin (2), and Van Etten (1).

The county also reported that 31 of the 77 cases (approx. 40 percent) have recovered with one patient still hospitalized and one death.