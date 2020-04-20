Live Now
Gov. Cuomo provides an update on COVID-19

Chemung County up to 77 cases of COVID-19, nearly half recovered

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has reported five new cases of COVID-19, bringing in the total to 77.

The county did not provide specific locations or ages for the five new cases, but has reported cases in patients 19 and younger up to their 80s.

The largest cluster of cases in Chemung County are in the City of Elmira with 17, and the Town of Elmira has reported eight. Southport has the second largest cluster with 13 cases.

Additional cases have been reported in Veteran (8), Big Flats (7), Village of Horseheads (6), Elmira Heights (4), Chemung (3), Erin (2), and Van Etten (1).

The county also reported that 31 of the 77 cases (approx. 40 percent) have recovered with one patient still hospitalized and one death.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now