Chemung County vaccine clinics to continue service remainder of Oct. into Nov.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department will continue to hold on-site vaccination clinics during the months of October and November.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be offered based on availability. Moderna’s first doses will not be available on Oct. 27, and Pfizer’s first doses will not be available on Nov. 3 due to the second dose timeline.

No clinics will be available the week of Nov. 22 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Below are the clinic times and location:

Chemung County Health Department Clinics, Wednesday, Oct. 20-Oct. 27-Nov. 3- Nov. 10 – Nov. 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on 103 Washington Street, Elmira N.Y.

Clinics are accepting walk-ins, but pre-registration is strongly recommended to reduce wait times at the clinic, registrations can be found on www.chemungcountyny.gov/covid.