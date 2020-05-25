Chick-fil-A in Cicero closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Chick-fil-A restaurant on Route 11, Cicero is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Chick-fil-A Incorporated released the following statement to NewsChannel 9 Monday afternoon: “Our highest priority is the health and well-being of our Team Members and Guests. After learning that a Team Member at Chick-fil-A Cicero was diagnosed with COVID-19, the restaurant initiated the response protocol and took precautionary measures, including proactively closing the restaurant to disinfect and deep clean. Safe service is our top priority and our restaurants continue to follow CDC and local health department guidelines.”

There is no word from the company on when the restaurant will reopen. Chick-fil-A had been open for takeout service since the pandemic began.

The Onondaga County Health Department only notifies the public when it feels its investigation is not complete and cannot contact everyone who may have come in contact with the employee or employees.