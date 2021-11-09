Child COVID vaccine clinic in Steuben County tomorrow

FILE – Jamie Onofrio Franceschini, 11, watches as RN Rosemary Lantigua prepares a syringe with her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at The Children’s Hospital at Montefiore, Nov. 3, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. The United States is steadily chipping away at vaccine hesitancy and driving down COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to the point that schools, governments and corporations are lifting mask restrictions yet again. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County will be holding a COVID vaccine clinic exclusively for children tomorrow afternoon.

The Pfizer clinic will run from 1:30 – 5:30 p.m. at the Civil Defense Training Center at 7220 State Route 54 on November 10.

Registration is required; no walk-ins will be accepted. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian with proof of the child’s age. You can register at the Steuben County Health Department website.

“We have heard from many residents who are excited to get their children vaccinated and protected against serious illness from COVID,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We anticipate pediatric vaccines becoming more widely available through health care provider offices soon, but are happy to bring the opportunity to the community now as well.”

All vaccines are completely free to participants, and free transportation to clinics is also available through 211.

All clinic attendees must wear appropriate face coverings and are expected to wait 15-30 minutes after vaccination for observation. Attendees should wear short sleeves or appropriate clothing for vaccination and bring their vaccine card if applicable.

Those currently under isolation or quarantine at the time of the clinic due to a positive COVID-19 test result or as a contact to a positive are not eligible to attend the clinic.