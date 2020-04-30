Live Now
Family Services of Chemung employee tests positive for COVID-19, Elmira office closed

Coronavirus

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An employee with Child Family Services has tested positive for COVID-19 and the Elmira office has been closed, according to Chemung County Public Health Director Peter Buzzetti.

Those people who may have had contact with the employee were placed on the appropriate quarantine. Buzzetti says the facility took an “extra step” to close the Elmira office to protect their employees, but remote work will continue.

