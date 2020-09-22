Cohen Elementary class returns to school after COVID-19 concern

ELMIRA HEIGHTS (WETM) — After being out of school for a week, students were able to return to class in Cohen Elementary, according to the Elmira Heights Superintendent.

Last week, out of an abundance of caution, Cohen Elementary decided to have one classroom group of students at the Cohen Elementary School stay home until they have clarity on a COVID-19 related circumstance with a member of the class.

“Because it was isolated to one class, there were eight students involved and two teachers directly involved, we were really able to fine tune that circumstance,” said Michael Gill, Elmira Heights Superintendent. “We have a lot more practice inside the county. There has been a great deal of collaboration with the county executive, department of health, and collaborated with other schools.”

Since then, the student has tested negative for COVID-19 and all individuals returned back to school on Monday, Sept. 21 according to Superintendent Gill.