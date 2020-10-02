Cohen Middle School moving to remote learning for two weeks

(WETM) – Cohen Middle School will be moving to remote learning for two weeks after a student tested positive for Coronavirus.

Earlier this afternoon we were notified that a student who attends Cohen Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. As the result of the staff impacted by this direct contact, we are moving the Cohen Middle School program to a remote format for the next two weeks. This letter is a part of an effort to get our families information as quickly as possible so that to adjust their plans for their students as needed. Our Middle School Principal has sent a voicemail and email to Cohen Middle School families notifying them of this change.

The District is working closely with the Chemung County Health Department and we are following all their recommendations and protocols. All direct contacts of the individual at Cohen Middle School are being notified as determined by the Department of Health. The student who is positive has not been in attendance since this past Tuesday. We are working directly with the Chemung County Department of Health in contact tracing this situation. The timeline for moving to remote was established in collaboration with the Department of Health. The District’s focus remains the health and safety of our school community and we prioritize open and timely communication as part of our planning.

October 19 is the next day of in-person instruction for the middle school program. Please note that other programs at the Cohen complex will continue to include, Cohen Elementary School classes, as well as BOCES run classrooms.

If you have questions about COVID-19, please contact the Health Department at 607-737-2028. If you have questions about the health of your child, please contact your health provider. If you have questions about your child’s education, please call child’s school for further information.

As always, thank you for all the support for our students in our community. We look forward to getting our Middle Schoolers back in-person once this remote time period is up.