Computer-savvy pair spend hours helping seniors book COVID-19 vaccine appointments

(WSYR-TV) — Anne Harrell and Laura Himpler met while working with “Meals on Wheels.” The two have been best friends ever since.

A few weeks ago, the pair both were trying to book appointments online for family members to get the COVID-19 vaccine. They helped each other navigate the internet to find the correct links.

The two found it pretty easy once they got the hang of things and then started asking friends and neighbors if they needed some assistance.

Now, booking online appointments for others has become a full-time job for Anne and Laura.

“It has really taken on a life of its own. It is not rocket science. Anyone can grab a computer or a laptop and help out someone in need,” Himpler said.

These two retirees are relentless!



Anne and Laura spend 8⃣hours a day booking #COVID19 appointments for seniors who don't have computers or don't know how to use them.



They've helped nearly 3⃣0⃣0⃣ people!



We chat with them tonight on #ElevenAt11#LocalSYR@NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/YgyUWGZT27 — Josh Martin (@JoshMartinNC9) February 19, 2021

So far, together they have booked nearly 300 appointments for people.

They don’t ask for payment, but they do ask that people pay it forward and try and help someone else.

The pair plan on helping out for as long as they are needed.