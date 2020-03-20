Congressman Fred Keller calls on Gov. Tom Wolf to rescind order shutting down PA businesses

(WETM) — Pennsylvania Congressman Fred Keller wrote a letter to Governor Tom Wolf on Friday requesting that he immediately rescind his order shutting down state businesses.

“Unfortunately, your order came with no notice, limited details, and insufficient explanation. It has injected chaos and uncertainty into an already trying time and placed more concerns on employees and workers.” Congressman Fred Keller (R-PA) in his letter to Governor Tom Wolf

On March 19, the Wolf Administration ordered the closure of all non-life-sustaining businesses starting at 8 p.m. that night.

“To protect the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians, we need to take more aggressive mitigation actions,” said Gov. Wolf. “This virus is an invisible danger that could be present everywhere. We need to act with the strength we use against any other severe threat. And, we need to act now before the illness spreads more widely.”

Congressman Keller spoke to 18 News and said the order disregards the guidance set forth by public health officials and puts at risk the long term economic security.

“I look at the communication I’ve gotten from all the people, you know, around PA-12 that go to work every day, that own small businesses,” said Congressman Keller. “These are families. They’re trying to earn a living and do the things that we need in the supply chain.”

Congressman Keller also said the order may have a devastating long-term impact on the economy.

“When this pandemic abates, as all healthcare experts say it will, people will need jobs, supplies, and a way to restart our previously strong economy,” said Congressman Keller. “Your order hinders these efforts, putting our national security, and individual financial security at risk.”

Congressman Keller said if anyone needs any resources at a state or federal level, visit https://keller.house.gov/.

“We would be happy if you contact us,” said Congressman Keller. “If you need any help, we’ll try to point you in the right direction and get you the help you need.”