Congressman Tom Reed on the coronavirus stimulus bill

NEW YORK (WETM) – 18 News spoke to Congressman Tom Reed about the Federal relief package about an update on everything that’s happening now.

We’ve been on the phone we’ve been working here at the office for the last 72 hours and we’re talking to our Senate partners and folks down in DC and it looks like we do have a fundamental deal in place so to stand with the American workers that back in the district and across the country when it comes to getting resources for their paychecks getting relief for small businesses as well as making sure that as we have this health crisis, economic crisis that’s going off that we stand with folks to get through this and so you get about a $2 trillion deal there and that’s a huge amount of money. But the economic crisis is real and impacting people day to day we’re already seated in the district, obviously should look at the restaurants, bars, other small businesses that novice with this lockdown or suffering. Congressman Tom Reed

Given everything going on with the COVID-19 pandemic, 18 News asked Congressman Reed if he believed $1,200 would be enough for Americans to live off of.