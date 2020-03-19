Congressman Tom Reed speaks about coronavirus aid bill

CORNING, N.Y./ WASHINGTON (WETM/ NBC NEWS) — Congressman Tom Reed, R-NY is in support of the House’s emergency coronavirus bill that the Senate passed and President Donald Trump signed into law.

“It’s just like paid time off programs that we are familiar with but what it essentially says is that employers are going to provide this two weeks of paid time off and that the employers will have the security of knowing that that’s here, it also does some things in regards to those who have been laid off and opens up unemployment resources much quicker much more readily available so the people know that their day to day living expenses here for the foreseeable future are going to be addressed,” Reed said.

The legislation would provide for free coronavirus testing, paid family and sick leave, food assistance and unemployment benefits.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called for passage of the bill Wednesday in remarks on the chamber floor, saying, “This is the time for urgent, bipartisan action, and in this case, I do not believe we should let perfection be the enemy of something that would help even a subset of workers.”

McConnell said he recognized that the House bill had “imperfections” and that further legislation would be necessary. He also stressed that the Senate would not leave Washington “until we deliver.”

On Tuesday, McConnell advised his Republican colleagues who felt that the bill had “shortcomings” to “gag and vote for it anyway.”

In an effort follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing, he also advised before the chamber acted on the bill that members should “come in and vote and leave” to avoid any close contact while on the floor.

The House passed the sweeping bill with a bipartisan vote early Saturday morning, but progress was stalled after Democrats and the Trump administration disagreed over how expansive paid leave should be for workers infected with the coronavirus or caring for a family member or child with the illness.

The Trump administration voiced concerns that paid leave could overburden small businesses and changes were made to the initial bill narrowing who would be eligible. Those changes passed the House Monday evening.

The legislation is the second coronavirus response measure Congress has passed in recent weeks and is expected to be followed by a third aid package.

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it was proposing a $1 trillion response plan that would include $250 billion for direct checks to individuals.

Republican senators met with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Tuesday on Capitol Hill to discuss the third measure.

Trump also announced Wednesday that he is invoking the Defense Production Act to mobilize U.S. private production capacity to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Trump further said his administration is “suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April” to help those affected by the virus.