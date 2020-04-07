Corelle Brand halting production at Corning facility

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corelle Brands will be temporarily halting production at their Corning facility amid the coronavirus, according to a company spokesperson.

At Corelle Brands, the health and safety of our employees and communities is our top priority. The situation around COVID-19 continues to evolve rapidly, and we are closely coordinating with each location in which we operate to ensure our ongoing compliance with relevant government directives. Accordingly, following instruction from the State of New York, we will be temporarily halting production at our facility in Corning. We thank our employees for their hard work and dedication and look forward to reopening the facility as soon as it is safe to do so. Corelle Brands

18 News will have more on this story as information becomes available.