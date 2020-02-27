Breaking News
Former Horseheads teacher’s assistant identified as victim of Tuesday’s accident

Cornell University issues new guidelines for Cornell-related travel

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At Cornell University, the provost for international affairs has updated its guidelines for travel abroad because of coronavirus concerns. This comes after a couple of people tested negative for the virus in the campus community after experiencing symptoms.  

Cornell-related student travel to countries where the Centers for Disease Control has given a level three travel advisory is prohibited. That includes China and South Korea. 

The school says they will work with students who may be disrupted by the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now