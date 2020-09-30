Corning Center reports 4 COVID-related deaths

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning Center reported on its website Tuesday that four residents suffered a COVID-related death in-house since Sept. 22.

This news comes the same day Steuben County reported 35 additional cases of COVID-19.

The rehabilitation and nursing facility said it submits detailed information to the Department of Health in accordance with its reporting requirements.

Sept. 29, 2020 : 0 new in-house staff and/or residents tested positive for COVID-19

: 0 new in-house staff and/or residents tested positive for COVID-19 May 8, 2020 – Sept. 29, 2020 : 87 in-house resident(s) or staff tested positive for COVID-19

: 87 in-house resident(s) or staff tested positive for COVID-19 Sept. 22, 2020 – Sept. 29, 2020 : 12 in-house resident(s) or staff suspected of having COVID-19

: 12 in-house resident(s) or staff suspected of having COVID-19 Sept. 22, 2020 – Sept. 29, 2020: 4 residents suffered a COVID-related death in-house

The data will be updated on the facility’s website daily. Officials from Corning Center say a facility representative will inform the resident’s primary contact directly if the updated information relates to their loved one.

Here is the statement posted on Corning Center’s website:

At Corning Center, we have instituted a series of proactive policies to safeguard the health and safety of our patients, residents and staff. Their wellbeing is—and always has been—our priority. All of these policies are based on recommendations from the Department of Health (DOH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Visitation has been suspended. In order to curtail the spread of Covid-19 and protect the safety of our residents and staff, entry into our facility is restricted to essential personnel. We are encouraging virtual visits. Due to the restricted access, we have implemented a process of helping residents reach out to family and loved ones through FaceTime, Skype, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. Health screening. Before entering the facility, everyone, including the staff, is screened for possible symptoms and potential exposure to the disease in order to prevent contact with residents and staff. Risk factors we are screening for include: Contact within the prior 14 days with any individual suspected of Covid-19 infection; Fever or respiratory illness, shortness of breath, sore throat, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; Travel within the prior 14 days to high-risk areas as defined by the CDC. Proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is required. We practice social distancing in our facility, maintaining a six-foot separation between all residents. We are well-stocked with PPE and our staff is instructed in their proper use. Increased cleaning. While our facility has always maintained a policy of regular, thorough cleaning, we have now increased the frequency of disinfecting common areas and surfaces—often multiple times a day. We understand that some of these policies may be challenging for residents, their families and loved ones, as well as the staff. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time as we do all we can to protect those in our care. Please check back to this website for regular updates. Corning Center

Corning Center encourages all of its residents’ family members to reach out to social work staff to facilitate calls and/or virtual visits with their loved ones to provide their support during this critical time.