Corning Center reports total of 15 COVID-19 deaths

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Center has now seen 15 residents pass away from COVID-19, according to a company spokesperson.

This number is up from the 13 cases reported to 18 News by the Steuben County Public Health Department, including a new death reported on Thursday.

The facility has had 12 residents die within the facility, while three others died while hospitalized.

There remains a discrepancy of two deaths between the facility and the county, which may be based on the resident’s home address.

If a patient was in the Center for rehab rather than as a permanent resident, they may have a home address outside Steuben County, and if they were to die while at the facility their death would be reported to the home county. Lorelei Wagner, MPH, CHES

Public Health Education Coordinator

Currently there are 35 resident cases at the Corning Facility (down from 40 on Wednesday) with 45 residents and 38 staff recovered.