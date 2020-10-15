Corning-Painted Post Middle School moving to 100% remote learning

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning-Painted Post Middle School will be moving to 100% online learning until Oct. 26 due to multiple COVID positive cases.

Good Afternoon CPP Middle School Families,

As you know from our daily phone calls home this week, the Middle School has been affected by multiple COVID positive cases. Although these cases are not related to each other, this has led to multiple staff members being required to quarantine which is resulting in staff coverage challenges at the school. At this time we need to pause in-person learning at the Middle School and give our school community a chance to regain its strength in terms of numbers. We recognize the stress this may cause for you at home, but the health and safety of our students and staff is our priority.  

We will transition to 100% remote learning for all middle school students beginning tomorrow, Friday, October 16 through Friday, October 23, 2020.  

Students will follow their normal daily school schedule from home. Food will be delivered on Friday, October 16th between 9:00 am and 12:00 pm for those families who are already on the remote day plan. 

On Monday, October 26th, our hybrid in-person learning will resume.  

Although we have prepared for this transition, we know that it will not be perfect. Please reach out to your teachers, building administrators or the superintendent to ask for help and resources. We are here to support you and your students with this transition. Our goal and focus is to get back to our hybrid model on Monday, October 26th.

Hawk Proud!

Frank Barber, Middle School Executive Principal

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
More Corning
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator