Corning-Painted Post Middle School moving to 100% remote learning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning-Painted Post Middle School will be moving to 100% online learning until Oct. 26 due to multiple COVID positive cases.

Good Afternoon CPP Middle School Families,

As you know from our daily phone calls home this week, the Middle School has been affected by multiple COVID positive cases. Although these cases are not related to each other, this has led to multiple staff members being required to quarantine which is resulting in staff coverage challenges at the school. At this time we need to pause in-person learning at the Middle School and give our school community a chance to regain its strength in terms of numbers. We recognize the stress this may cause for you at home, but the health and safety of our students and staff is our priority.

We will transition to 100% remote learning for all middle school students beginning tomorrow, Friday, October 16 through Friday, October 23, 2020.

Students will follow their normal daily school schedule from home. Food will be delivered on Friday, October 16th between 9:00 am and 12:00 pm for those families who are already on the remote day plan.

On Monday, October 26th, our hybrid in-person learning will resume.

Although we have prepared for this transition, we know that it will not be perfect. Please reach out to your teachers, building administrators or the superintendent to ask for help and resources. We are here to support you and your students with this transition. Our goal and focus is to get back to our hybrid model on Monday, October 26th.

Hawk Proud!

Frank Barber, Middle School Executive Principal