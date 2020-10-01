Corning-Painted Post School District student tests positive for COVID-19

(WETM) – A student at Frederick Carder Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Corning-Painted Post School District.

The Corning-Painted Post Area School District was notified this afternoon by the Steuben County Public Health Department that a student at Frederick Carder Elementary School tested positive for COVID. Per Steuben County Public Health Department investigation, the student and those in direct contact are now under quarantine. All direct contacts of the individual at Frederick Carder Elementary School have been notified of their contact with a confirmed positive case.

All district staff and Frederick Carder families have been informed. The Corning-Painted Post School Area District assures the community that our schools have been and continue to be sanitized and disinfected daily. We are following all cleaning protocols required by the state. Our number one priority is the health and safety of our students and staff.

We would like to take this time to remind our school community to follow best practices by completing the student health screener, wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and washing hands well and often.

If you have questions about COVID-19, please contact Steuben County Public Health at (607) 664-2438. For questions about the health of your child, please contact your health provider. For questions about your child’s education, please contact Superintendent Michelle Caulfield at ask@cppmail.com.