Coronavirus: 9 people under voluntary quarantine in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County officials say nine local people are currently in voluntary quarantine due to their recent returns from China amid the outbreak of normal coronavirus — up from six individuals reporter earlier this week.

Officials say, as of 12 p.m. Friday, none of the individuals are showing any symptoms of the illness.

Similar to earlier this month when Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza announced another person was also under voluntary quarantine over similar concerns, these individuals will remain under quarantine for two weeks following their departure from China.

Dr. Mendoza said it’s very important to make it clear that these six people being quarantined are perfectly healthy. The county is taking precautions by asking them to stay in their home for 14 days because they recently traveled to mainland China.

Border control notifies the CDC of people who may have been exposed to the virus. Dr. Mendoza said the county then contacts those people.

“We’ll ask them quickly are they having any symptoms and we’ll explain to them the quarantine process. Then we let them know we’re going to conduct a home visit, an assessment of their home, to evaluate if their home is appropriate for voluntary quarantine,” said Dr. Mendoza this week.

For the 14 days after each person left China, they keep a log of their temperature and any symptoms. The county also calls each person daily to check up. Dr. Mendoza said the six people in quarantine right now have been cooperative.

“For any communicable illness where we’re concerned about somebody who might be at risk spreading it to the public, so obviously for novel coronavirus this is new this is not something we’ve ever had to do,” Dr. Mendoza said.

Currently, county health officials describe these individuals as asymptomatic.

Symptoms of the novel coronavirus may include:

Runny nose

Headache

Cough

Sore throat

Fever

A general feeling of being unwell.

CDC officials recommend that people avoid all nonessential travel to Wuhan, China. Additionally, health department officials say certain everyday proactive measures can help stop the spread of the virus, including: