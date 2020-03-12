Coronavirus cases up to 328 in NYS; Cuomo limiting large gatherings of people

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In his daily coronavirus update, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo says there are now 328 positive cases of coronavirus in New York State. That is up 112 cases from Wednesday. New cases have popped up in Albany, Broome, Delaware, and Dutchess counties.

One main point in Cuomo’s briefing was density reduction.

“We’re going to take dramatic actions,” Cuomo said.

One of those actions is reducing the number of people in gathering places. Cuomo’s plan includes not allowing 500 people to be in one area at a time. This goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday. The exceptions are places like hospitals, schools, and nursing schools. There is no word on how long this limit will be in place. Cuomo also said that if businesses can’t keep up with the rigorous cleaning regimens that are recommended, the ESD could issue a close order for the business.

Cuomo’s other main point was making sure the healthcare system is ready, mentioning that was the problem for Italy. The Department of Health is accelerating training nurses to get them into specific positions where they may be needed, like the ICU. He also put a call out to retired doctors and nurses to be on call to be able to help out if needed, saying those people should reach out to their local hospitals to establish a connection. Cuomo also said the state is looking to see if there were any facilities that could be put in an on call situation, in case extra hospital room is needed.

The other main point Cuomo talked about Thursday was limiting visitors to nursing homes and senior assisted living facilities. All staff are now required to wear masks at these facilities. Cuomo is also mandating that non-medical personnel and staff should not be allowed to enter these type of facilities, except in extenuating circumstances.