Coronavirus Confusion: Bradford County active versus probable cases

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — There is confusion surrounding Bradford County’s number of active coronavirus cases as the official state’s website does not display this information.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website illustrates information regarding total confirmed COVID-19 cases, probable cases, negative tests, and deaths.

This information can be focused on each specific county. However, there is no graphic for the current active COVID-19 cases.

The website states, “Case counts include confirmed and probable.”

Bradford County had 632 probable cases as of Feb. 16.

Matthew Williams, director of planning and public safety for Bradford County, said this number is significantly higher than the number of active cases.

According to Williams, the number of active cases in Bradford County is about 170.

“But there should be an easier way to consume that information rather than just seeing that 632,” said Williams. “I mean we use an internal system here based on reports that we get from the Department of Health, but we’re not allowed to make that information public.”

Williams said this information is not available to the public because it contains home addresses and zip codes.

18 News reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Health to see why they cannot release this information like New York’s counties, but there was no response.