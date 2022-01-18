Coronavirus in Pa. update: 25,417 average daily cases Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, 2022

(WHTM) – On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Jan. 17. The daily average number of cases from Monday, Jan. 10, to Sunday, Jan. 16, was 25,417.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 10, was 3.8% higher than on Jan. 9. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state fell to 14.7% and rose to 13.7%, respectively.

Approximately 31.8% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients, and 32.4% of all ventilators statewide are in use.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

January 7-13

CountyPositivity Rate
Dauphin41.6%
Lebanon40.9%
York39.6%
Lancaster38.6%
Franklin37.6%
Perry36.8%
Adams35.5%
Cumberland35.2%
Mifflin29.8%
Juniata28.7%
Statewide average: 35.7% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Jan. 17, 74.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.   

This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction; Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction:  

  • 275,919 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:   
    • 138,331 booster doses administered in the past week.   
    • 25,630 pediatric doses administered in the past week.  
  • 11.9% decrease in vaccines administered from previous week.   

