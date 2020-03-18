Coronavirus stops Elmira Cheer from competing for National Title

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira College cheerleading team is 2x National Champions. Every year colleges from all over the country compete at the National Cheer Association Championship in Daytona, Fl.

The Elmira College team is made up of 18 girls, with 16 of them competing on the mat.

The 2019-2020 season was cut short amid the Coronavirus pandemic. On March 15, NCA officials announced they were canceling nationals.

The @CDCgov has recommended to cancel or postpone events with 50+ people for the next 8 weeks. With that recommendation, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the 2020 NCA & NDA College National Championship. More info will be available at https://t.co/A501PH4Vqo. — NCA (@NCAupdates) March 16, 2020

“It’s been a very sad few days for cheerleaders across the country,” said Amber Myers, Elmira Cheerleading Coach. “We worked so hard for this and we hung onto every last bit of hope. Elmira College was so supportive, with allowing us to stay on campus and continue to practice until the final word came in that it was canceled.”

Myers tells 18 News that she was devastated when she received the message.

“We work our whole year, for this main event, for 2 minutes and 15 seconds at nationals. It’s devastating,” said Myers.

The team has four seniors, who were dedicated and ready to compete for their final National competition. Ally Donbito is one of three captains of the team and says she was heartbroken to have to pass the news on to her teammates.

“When coach told me the message, I instantly started to cry,” said Donbito. “Being a captain this year, we actually had to tell the girls that it was going to be canceled and that was just devastating to have to tell them that. Honestly, I was heartbroken.”

“I kinda didn’t want to believe it because we were hanging on for so long before that,” said Sierra Koktowski, Sophomore, Elmira Cheerleader. “Like the whole time, we were like ‘They won’t cancel it. They won’t do it. It’s not going to happen.'”

Myers said that she is working on getting the payments back for the competition.

“NCA was nice enough to roll over the payments to camp. We’re able to put all the money we paid for nationals, towards camp, our bid next year to nationals,” said Myers. “The bus company has been great! I’m still trying to work with the airlines, it’s been a little bit of a process. Since this is a national emergency, everyone has been very understanding and helping us out.”

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, the team has not lost their spirits; they are trying to stay positive through it all.

“It’s devastating, but E-C is resilient and we’ll just move forward for next year,” said Myers.

“We still worked hard, we progressed, we have things ready for next year. And we’ll definitely come back stronger from this,” said Koktowski.

“E-C cheer is life,” said Donbito.