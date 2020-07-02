Counties receive federal funding for local COVID-19 response

(WETM) – Counties in the Southern Tier received a portion of the $4.3 million in federal funding being made available to New York, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Chemung County will receive $19,419; Schuyler County will receive $10,000; and Steuben County will receive $21,641 from the $4.3 million.

Funding was allocated from a population-based formula and require a 1:1 cost match from each recipient.

“As the COVID-19 Pandemic continues to threaten the health and safety of people around the world, New York continues to be the model for effectively responding to this crisis and controlling infection levels despite the financial toll it has taken on state and local governments,” Governor Cuomo said. “While this funding is a first step in providing local governments with much needed relief, this situation is far from over and I will keep fighting to ensure the federal government is providing real financial support to those who have been on the front lines since Day One.”

Counties “will be able to utilize this funding to cover various emergency management-related costs already borne during the pandemic, as well as costs associated with local prevention and operational efforts moving forward.”