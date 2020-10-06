COVID-19 case reported at Towanda Elementary School

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A person associated with Towanda Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter posted by the school district.

The Towanda Area School District would like to make you and the public aware that an individual associated with the Towanda Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. We are working with the Department of Health with this situation. Due to our safety protocols and the decision of the family involved to self-quarantine last week, we are able to keep our schools open. We will continue to monitor the situation with the Department of Health and make any adjustment necessary. Please help us by continuing to remain vigilant during this difficult time. Screen your children each morning, keep them home if they are sick, and communicate with us early regarding any potential COVID-19 situations relating to your family.

This is at least the second case of COVID-19 connected to the Towanda Area School District.