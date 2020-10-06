COVID-19 case reported at Towanda Elementary School

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A person associated with Towanda Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter posted by the school district.

The Towanda Area School District would like to make you and the public aware that an individual associated with the Towanda Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. We are working with the Department of Health with this situation. Due to our safety protocols and the decision of the family involved to self-quarantine last week, we are able to keep our schools open. We will continue to monitor the situation with the Department of Health and make any adjustment necessary. Please help us by continuing to remain vigilant during this difficult time. Screen your children each morning, keep them home if they are sick, and communicate with us early regarding any potential COVID-19 situations relating to your family.

This is at least the second case of COVID-19 connected to the Towanda Area School District.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Pennsylvania News
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now