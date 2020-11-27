COVID-19 cases rising in Steuben County following Thanksgiving

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM)- Experts are calling Thanksgiving this year the “mother of all superspreader events.”

18 News spoke with Lorelei Wagner, Steuben County Public Health Education coordinator to see if they are expecting COVID-19 numbers to rise in our area following the holiday. She said, “we kind of do expect the numbers to continue to increase. Obviously, they’ve been going up recently and they haven’t really come down a whole lot, so that’s been difficult. And then you know with the gatherings, with people traveling, with people coming back from college, all of those things are expected to increase our numbers in the near future.”

Wagner says there the public health department is worried about hospitals filling up. She says, “we’re seeing too many cases, too many hospitalizations and we’re really concerned. You know we do know that our hospitals are getting closer to filling up. There’s obviously a lot of different counties that go into various hospitals. Obviously, people interact across the boarders, not only in counties, but in states. And, as people continue to interact more, the cases will probably continue to increase.”

The public health department says they plan on continuing to message people every weekday and make sure they have the best information available. The county posts updated numbers daily.
They say it’s really up to everyone to follow the best prevention methods and put the community first.

It may be difficult when you want to see your friends and family, but during this time of high spread that can lead to even more cases.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now