COVID-19 cases rising in Steuben County following Thanksgiving

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM)- Experts are calling Thanksgiving this year the “mother of all superspreader events.”

18 News spoke with Lorelei Wagner, Steuben County Public Health Education coordinator to see if they are expecting COVID-19 numbers to rise in our area following the holiday. She said, “we kind of do expect the numbers to continue to increase. Obviously, they’ve been going up recently and they haven’t really come down a whole lot, so that’s been difficult. And then you know with the gatherings, with people traveling, with people coming back from college, all of those things are expected to increase our numbers in the near future.”

Wagner says there the public health department is worried about hospitals filling up. She says, “we’re seeing too many cases, too many hospitalizations and we’re really concerned. You know we do know that our hospitals are getting closer to filling up. There’s obviously a lot of different counties that go into various hospitals. Obviously, people interact across the boarders, not only in counties, but in states. And, as people continue to interact more, the cases will probably continue to increase.”

The public health department says they plan on continuing to message people every weekday and make sure they have the best information available. The county posts updated numbers daily.

They say it’s really up to everyone to follow the best prevention methods and put the community first.

It may be difficult when you want to see your friends and family, but during this time of high spread that can lead to even more cases.