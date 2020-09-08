COVID-19 cluster linked to Lighthouse Baptist Church in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A cluster of COVID-19 cases have been linked to the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Horseheads, according to the Chemung County Director of Public Information.

It’s unclear how many total cases have been connected to the church, but the cases have been classified as a cluster by the county health departments.

Schuyler County Director of Public Health Deborah A Minor tells 18 News that one Schuyler County resident connected to the church has tested positive. It’s believed that there are multiple Chemung County residents connected to the church who have tested positive.

18 News has reached out to the church for comment but have not heard back at this time.

Anyone who attended the church for any events (services, bible study, etc.) between August 18 and September 6 should:

Get tested for COVID-19. COVID-19 testing for church visitors will be offered tomorrow, September 9th, from 11 AM to 5 PM at the Chemung County Fairgrounds – located at 170 Fairview Rd, Horseheads, NY 14845. Testing will be free of charge. Anyone who cannot make it to this test site is encouraged to visit and provide current identification · https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you to find another testing location.

Those tested are required to quarantine for 14 days from the test date. Stay home and limit contact with others. If you must be in the same room as someone else, wear a mask and keep your distance. School age children and school staff who attended during this time period should not attend school in person.

Monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms. If you develop symptoms at any point during the 14-day period, get tested – even if you already tested negative earlier in your self-quarantine.

Churches in New York must follow the following guidelines issued by the Governor’s office:

In Phase 4 regions, no more than 33% of the maximum occupancy for a particular area for services occurring indoor; or no more than 50 people for services occurring outdoor.

“This testing event is vital to identify those that may be ill with COVID and attended any church related functions in order to stop any further community transmission” stated Chemung County Health Department Director Peter Buzzetti.

“If you feel sick, even if you only feel a little sick, get tested then stay home,” Schuyler County Public Health Director Deborah Minor advised. “Taking these steps as soon as you start to feel sick limits how many people get exposed to the virus and helps keep it from spreading widely in the community.”