COVID-19 exposure risk linked to Kookalaroc’s Bar and Grill in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Two employees at Kookalaroc’s Bar and Grill have tested positive for COVID-19 and a public exposure risk has been identified, according to the Schuyler County Public Health Department.

The business has since been closed and disinfected per NYSDOH guidelines after the employees “worked multiple shifts during the time they were potentially contagious.”

If you visited Kookalaroc’s Bar and Grill in the last 14 days, please:

Get tested for COVID-19 . Schuyler County residents can get tested for COVID-19 by: Registering for the Cayuga Health System Sampling site in Ithaca at cayugahealth.org or by calling 607-319-5708. Calling Schuyler Hospital at 607-535-8602. Contacting their healthcare provider. Visiting https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you to find a testing location.

. Schuyler County residents can get tested for COVID-19 by:

Self-quarantine in your home for 14 days from the last day you visited Kookalaroc’s Bar and Grill. Remain in quarantine for the full 14 days even if you test negative. Stay home, except to visit a doctor or to get tested for COVID-19. If you must see a doctor, call ahead and avoid using public transportation. Separate yourself in a room that is not shared with others. Stay at least 6 feet from others in your home at all times. Wear a face mask if you must be around others. Don’t have visitors over. Use a separate bathroom, if possible, and disinfect after each use. Arrange for food, medicine, and other supplies to be left at your door. Arrange for others to care for your children or pets if possible. Wash your hands often.

Monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms. If you develop symptoms at any point during the 14-day period, get tested – even if you already tested negative earlier in your self-quarantine.

“Please get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine, even you don’t have any symptoms.” Schuyler County Public Health Director Deb Minor advised. “By taking these steps, you can help protect the health of your friends, family, and our community. And if you do test positive for COVID-19, please answer when we call. Contact tracing is one of the most effective tools we currently have to slow the spread of the virus, but it only works when people are truthful about who they may have exposed to the virus.”