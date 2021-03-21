COVID-19 hospitalizations at their lowest point since December 2020 in New York State

MANHASSET, NEW YORK – MAY 06: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a Coronavirus Briefing At Northwell Feinstein Institute For Medical Research on May 06, 2020 in Manhasset, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

(WETM) – COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York dropped to 4,355, the lowest since December 4 and down 53 percent from the post-holiday peak.

“We’re fighting COVID-19 on all fronts and getting vaccines in arms across the state, but the virus is still a threat and new variants, including the Brazilian strain identified in New York City yesterday, should give New Yorkers cause for concern,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re in a race to get as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible before the variants can disrupt the progress we’ve made, but the infection rate is also a function of our actions. Washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are vital tools we can use to stay safe and slow the spread. I urge New Yorkers to stay vigilant and keep making smart decisions—we’re moving through the COVID-19 pandemic, but it isn’t over yet.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 246,226
  • Total Positive – 7,938
  • Percent Positive – 3.22%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.30%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,355 (-158)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -131
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 526
  • Hospital Counties – 45
  • Number ICU – 890 (-19)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 572 (-3)
  • Total Discharges – 156,973 (+607)
  • Deaths – 54
  • Total Deaths – 39,924

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region950.01%32%
Central New York410.01%32%
Finger Lakes1330.01%42%
Long Island7810.03%33%
Mid-Hudson4770.02%44%
Mohawk Valley580.01%40%
New York City2,5400.03%31%
North Country170.00%57%
Southern Tier760.01%51%
Western New York1370.01%38%
Statewide4,3550.02%36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region232180 19%
Central New York262181 32%
Finger Lakes397244 38%
Long Island852660 23%
Mid-Hudson680397 43%
Mohawk Valley9775 27%
New York City2,5892,008 22%
North Country5521 55%
Southern Tier12669 48%
Western New York545301 42%
Statewide5,8354,136 29%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region1.89%1.90%1.95%
Central New York0.88%0.90%0.96%
Finger Lakes1.70%1.75%1.83%
Long Island4.46%4.43%4.44%
Mid-Hudson4.54%4.61%4.63%
Mohawk Valley1.60%1.70%1.62%
New York City4.10%4.03%4.05%
North Country1.37%1.32%1.39%
Southern Tier0.60%0.59%0.60%
Western New York2.13%2.32%2.41%
Statewide3.26%3.26%3.30%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Bronx4.85%4.65%4.56%
Brooklyn4.49%4.27%4.18%
Manhattan2.75%2.66%2.65%
Queens5.04%4.87%4.75%
Staten Island4.85%4.51%4.68%

Of the 1,781,316 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany21,98268
Allegany2,9815
Broome16,13046
Cattaraugus4,64910
Cayuga5,5289
Chautauqua7,71029
Chemung6,63014
Chenango2,65112
Clinton3,98716
Columbia3,5797
Cortland3,3367
Delaware1,78615
Dutchess24,744173
Erie70,323387
Essex1,4110
Franklin2,2475
Fulton3,6217
Genesee4,66915
Greene2,84712
Hamilton2900
Herkimer4,70510
Jefferson5,10117
Lewis2,2022
Livingston3,7219
Madison3,99311
Monroe55,119185
Montgomery3,41111
Nassau161,408608
Niagara16,00944
NYC792,5744,203
Oneida20,44434
Onondaga33,58480
Ontario6,14629
Orange40,993213
Orleans2,5403
Oswego6,40439
Otsego2,73618
Putnam9,07946
Rensselaer9,65732
Rockland41,990132
Saratoga12,83460
Schenectady11,40726
Schoharie1,3489
Schuyler9044
Seneca1,7422
St. Lawrence5,8443
Steuben5,74411
Suffolk175,528729
Sullivan5,21630
Tioga3,02215
Tompkins3,73012
Ulster11,20380
Warren3,0408
Washington2,53116
Wayne4,69815
Westchester115,563341
Wyoming3,00514
Yates1,0400

Yesterday, 54 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 39,924. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx6
Broome1
Erie3
Kings9
Manhattan7
Monroe1
Nassau5
Niagara1
Onondaga1
Putnam1
Queens5
Richmond1
Rockland1
Saratoga1
Seneca1
Suffolk4
Sullivan1
Westchester5

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

