COVID-19 hospitalizations at their lowest point since December 2020 in New York State

(WETM) – COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York dropped to 4,355, the lowest since December 4 and down 53 percent from the post-holiday peak.
“We’re fighting COVID-19 on all fronts and getting vaccines in arms across the state, but the virus is still a threat and new variants, including the Brazilian strain identified in New York City yesterday, should give New Yorkers cause for concern,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re in a race to get as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible before the variants can disrupt the progress we’ve made, but the infection rate is also a function of our actions. Washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are vital tools we can use to stay safe and slow the spread. I urge New Yorkers to stay vigilant and keep making smart decisions—we’re moving through the COVID-19 pandemic, but it isn’t over yet.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 246,226
- Total Positive – 7,938
- Percent Positive – 3.22%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.30%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,355 (-158)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -131
- Patients Newly Admitted – 526
- Hospital Counties – 45
- Number ICU – 890 (-19)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 572 (-3)
- Total Discharges – 156,973 (+607)
- Deaths – 54
- Total Deaths – 39,924
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|95
|0.01%
|32%
|Central New York
|41
|0.01%
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|133
|0.01%
|42%
|Long Island
|781
|0.03%
|33%
|Mid-Hudson
|477
|0.02%
|44%
|Mohawk Valley
|58
|0.01%
|40%
|New York City
|2,540
|0.03%
|31%
|North Country
|17
|0.00%
|57%
|Southern Tier
|76
|0.01%
|51%
|Western New York
|137
|0.01%
|38%
|Statewide
|4,355
|0.02%
|36%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|232
|180
|19%
|Central New York
|262
|181
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|244
|38%
|Long Island
|852
|660
|23%
|Mid-Hudson
|680
|397
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|75
|27%
|New York City
|2,589
|2,008
|22%
|North Country
|55
|21
|55%
|Southern Tier
|126
|69
|48%
|Western New York
|545
|301
|42%
|Statewide
|5,835
|4,136
|29%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|1.89%
|1.90%
|1.95%
|Central New York
|0.88%
|0.90%
|0.96%
|Finger Lakes
|1.70%
|1.75%
|1.83%
|Long Island
|4.46%
|4.43%
|4.44%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.54%
|4.61%
|4.63%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.60%
|1.70%
|1.62%
|New York City
|4.10%
|4.03%
|4.05%
|North Country
|1.37%
|1.32%
|1.39%
|Southern Tier
|0.60%
|0.59%
|0.60%
|Western New York
|2.13%
|2.32%
|2.41%
|Statewide
|3.26%
|3.26%
|3.30%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Bronx
|4.85%
|4.65%
|4.56%
|Brooklyn
|4.49%
|4.27%
|4.18%
|Manhattan
|2.75%
|2.66%
|2.65%
|Queens
|5.04%
|4.87%
|4.75%
|Staten Island
|4.85%
|4.51%
|4.68%
Of the 1,781,316 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|21,982
|68
|Allegany
|2,981
|5
|Broome
|16,130
|46
|Cattaraugus
|4,649
|10
|Cayuga
|5,528
|9
|Chautauqua
|7,710
|29
|Chemung
|6,630
|14
|Chenango
|2,651
|12
|Clinton
|3,987
|16
|Columbia
|3,579
|7
|Cortland
|3,336
|7
|Delaware
|1,786
|15
|Dutchess
|24,744
|173
|Erie
|70,323
|387
|Essex
|1,411
|0
|Franklin
|2,247
|5
|Fulton
|3,621
|7
|Genesee
|4,669
|15
|Greene
|2,847
|12
|Hamilton
|290
|0
|Herkimer
|4,705
|10
|Jefferson
|5,101
|17
|Lewis
|2,202
|2
|Livingston
|3,721
|9
|Madison
|3,993
|11
|Monroe
|55,119
|185
|Montgomery
|3,411
|11
|Nassau
|161,408
|608
|Niagara
|16,009
|44
|NYC
|792,574
|4,203
|Oneida
|20,444
|34
|Onondaga
|33,584
|80
|Ontario
|6,146
|29
|Orange
|40,993
|213
|Orleans
|2,540
|3
|Oswego
|6,404
|39
|Otsego
|2,736
|18
|Putnam
|9,079
|46
|Rensselaer
|9,657
|32
|Rockland
|41,990
|132
|Saratoga
|12,834
|60
|Schenectady
|11,407
|26
|Schoharie
|1,348
|9
|Schuyler
|904
|4
|Seneca
|1,742
|2
|St. Lawrence
|5,844
|3
|Steuben
|5,744
|11
|Suffolk
|175,528
|729
|Sullivan
|5,216
|30
|Tioga
|3,022
|15
|Tompkins
|3,730
|12
|Ulster
|11,203
|80
|Warren
|3,040
|8
|Washington
|2,531
|16
|Wayne
|4,698
|15
|Westchester
|115,563
|341
|Wyoming
|3,005
|14
|Yates
|1,040
|0
Yesterday, 54 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 39,924. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|6
|Broome
|1
|Erie
|3
|Kings
|9
|Manhattan
|7
|Monroe
|1
|Nassau
|5
|Niagara
|1
|Onondaga
|1
|Putnam
|1
|Queens
|5
|Richmond
|1
|Rockland
|1
|Saratoga
|1
|Seneca
|1
|Suffolk
|4
|Sullivan
|1
|Westchester
|5