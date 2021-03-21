COVID-19 hospitalizations at their lowest point since December 2020 in New York State

MANHASSET, NEW YORK – MAY 06: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a Coronavirus Briefing At Northwell Feinstein Institute For Medical Research on May 06, 2020 in Manhasset, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

(WETM) – COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York dropped to 4,355, the lowest since December 4 and down 53 percent from the post-holiday peak.

“We’re fighting COVID-19 on all fronts and getting vaccines in arms across the state, but the virus is still a threat and new variants, including the Brazilian strain identified in New York City yesterday, should give New Yorkers cause for concern,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re in a race to get as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible before the variants can disrupt the progress we’ve made, but the infection rate is also a function of our actions. Washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are vital tools we can use to stay safe and slow the spread. I urge New Yorkers to stay vigilant and keep making smart decisions—we’re moving through the COVID-19 pandemic, but it isn’t over yet.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reporte d – 246,226

d – 246,226 Total Positive – 7,938

– 7,938 Percent Positive – 3.22%

– 3.22% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.30%

– 3.30% Patient Hospitalization – 4,355 (-158)

– 4,355 (-158) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -131

– -131 Patients Newly Admitted – 526

– 526 Hospital Counties – 45

– 45 Number ICU – 890 (-19)

– 890 (-19) Number ICU with Intubation – 572 (-3)

– 572 (-3) Total Discharges – 156,973 (+607)

– 156,973 (+607) Deaths – 54

– 54 Total Deaths – 39,924

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 95 0.01% 32% Central New York 41 0.01% 32% Finger Lakes 133 0.01% 42% Long Island 781 0.03% 33% Mid-Hudson 477 0.02% 44% Mohawk Valley 58 0.01% 40% New York City 2,540 0.03% 31% North Country 17 0.00% 57% Southern Tier 76 0.01% 51% Western New York 137 0.01% 38% Statewide 4,355 0.02% 36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 232 180 19% Central New York 262 181 32% Finger Lakes 397 244 38% Long Island 852 660 23% Mid-Hudson 680 397 43% Mohawk Valley 97 75 27% New York City 2,589 2,008 22% North Country 55 21 55% Southern Tier 126 69 48% Western New York 545 301 42% Statewide 5,835 4,136 29%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 1.89% 1.90% 1.95% Central New York 0.88% 0.90% 0.96% Finger Lakes 1.70% 1.75% 1.83% Long Island 4.46% 4.43% 4.44% Mid-Hudson 4.54% 4.61% 4.63% Mohawk Valley 1.60% 1.70% 1.62% New York City 4.10% 4.03% 4.05% North Country 1.37% 1.32% 1.39% Southern Tier 0.60% 0.59% 0.60% Western New York 2.13% 2.32% 2.41% Statewide 3.26% 3.26% 3.30%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Bronx 4.85% 4.65% 4.56% Brooklyn 4.49% 4.27% 4.18% Manhattan 2.75% 2.66% 2.65% Queens 5.04% 4.87% 4.75% Staten Island 4.85% 4.51% 4.68%

Of the 1,781,316 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 21,982 68 Allegany 2,981 5 Broome 16,130 46 Cattaraugus 4,649 10 Cayuga 5,528 9 Chautauqua 7,710 29 Chemung 6,630 14 Chenango 2,651 12 Clinton 3,987 16 Columbia 3,579 7 Cortland 3,336 7 Delaware 1,786 15 Dutchess 24,744 173 Erie 70,323 387 Essex 1,411 0 Franklin 2,247 5 Fulton 3,621 7 Genesee 4,669 15 Greene 2,847 12 Hamilton 290 0 Herkimer 4,705 10 Jefferson 5,101 17 Lewis 2,202 2 Livingston 3,721 9 Madison 3,993 11 Monroe 55,119 185 Montgomery 3,411 11 Nassau 161,408 608 Niagara 16,009 44 NYC 792,574 4,203 Oneida 20,444 34 Onondaga 33,584 80 Ontario 6,146 29 Orange 40,993 213 Orleans 2,540 3 Oswego 6,404 39 Otsego 2,736 18 Putnam 9,079 46 Rensselaer 9,657 32 Rockland 41,990 132 Saratoga 12,834 60 Schenectady 11,407 26 Schoharie 1,348 9 Schuyler 904 4 Seneca 1,742 2 St. Lawrence 5,844 3 Steuben 5,744 11 Suffolk 175,528 729 Sullivan 5,216 30 Tioga 3,022 15 Tompkins 3,730 12 Ulster 11,203 80 Warren 3,040 8 Washington 2,531 16 Wayne 4,698 15 Westchester 115,563 341 Wyoming 3,005 14 Yates 1,040 0

Yesterday, 54 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 39,924. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: