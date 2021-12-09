COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise across the US, especially in these states

COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 15% across the US compared to data from the previous two weeks. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — COVID-19 hospitalizations nationwide have increased by more than 15% over the past two weeks, according to the latest data analyzed by the New York Times.

Several states have reported cases of the omicron variant in recent days; however, it is the highly transmissible delta variant that is the driving force behind the current outbreak, the Times reported Wednesday.

More than 55,000 people are currently hospitalized in the U.S. due to the coronavirus. While this number is far lower than September’s high, many states have seen a significant increase in hospitalizations compared to just two weeks ago.

Hospitalizations are up nearly 70% in Connecticut and more than 60% in Delaware and Rhode Island. Other states seeing a significant increase in hospitalizations include Massachusetts, Illinois, Indiana and New Jersey.

See how much COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased over the past two weeks in your state: