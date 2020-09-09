COVID-19 infection rate in New York below 1% for the 33rd consecutive day

NEW YORK (WETM) – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Wednesday that for the 33rd straight day, New York State’s COVID-19 infection rate has been below 1 percent.

On Sept. 9, 0.91 percent of tests reported to the state were positive.

“New York State’s infection rate has been under 1 percent for 33 straight days, which is great news and a credit to New Yorkers and what they’re doing,” Governor Cuomo said. “And that is with more testing than any other state. If you want to see something interesting, look at how many tests different states are taking. If you don’t do many tests, you won’t find many cases and the number of cases will drop. But that is false comfort. When we say this is how many cases we have, that’s accurate because we’re testing more than anyone else.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 463 (+18)

– 463 (+18) Patients Newly Admitted – 53

– 53 Hospital Counties – 34

– 34 Number ICU – 121 (+7)

– 121 (+7) Number ICU with Intubation – 59 (+7)

– 59 (+7) Total Discharges – 75,539 (+36)

– 75,539 (+36) Deaths – 3

– 3 Total Deaths – 25,370

Of the 63,230 test results reported to New York State on Tuesday, 576, or 0.91 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Capital Region 0.5% 1.3% 0.7% Central New York 1.1% 0.6% 0.8% Finger Lakes 0.7% 0.9% 0.6% Long Island 1.0% 1.5% 1.8% Mid-Hudson 1.2% 1.5% 1.3% Mohawk Valley 1.1% 0.5% 0.5% New York City 0.8% 0.9% 0.7% North Country 0.3% 0.0% 0.8% Southern Tier 0.4% 0.5% 0.3% Western New York 1.9% 1.0% 1.5%

The Governor also confirmed 576 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 441,154 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 441,154 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,846 6 Allegany 92 0 Broome 1,378 4 Cattaraugus 234 1 Cayuga 185 1 Chautauqua 478 1 Chemung 214 3 Chenango 240 1 Clinton 152 0 Columbia 576 0 Cortland 103 0 Delaware 125 0 Dutchess 4,956 12 Erie 10,394 48 Essex 149 0 Franklin 59 0 Fulton 312 0 Genesee 304 1 Greene 316 0 Hamilton 14 0 Herkimer 308 0 Jefferson 156 0 Lewis 50 1 Livingston 190 1 Madison 475 0 Monroe 5,615 13 Montgomery 215 0 Nassau 45,372 78 Niagara 1,663 4 NYC 236,647 213 Oneida 2,316 7 Onondaga 4,012 10 Ontario 421 8 Orange 11,552 17 Orleans 317 0 Oswego 331 0 Otsego 291 3 Putnam 1,541 2 Rensselaer 866 1 Rockland 14,459 20 Saratoga 911 11 Schenectady 1,324 2 Schoharie 73 0 Schuyler 29 0 Seneca 102 0 St. Lawrence 301 4 Steuben 325 2 Suffolk 45,411 55 Sullivan 1,544 0 Tioga 217 1 Tompkins 346 2 Ulster 2,203 0 Warren 331 0 Washington 272 1 Wayne 297 1 Westchester 37,355 41 Wyoming 127 0 Yates 62 0

Yesterday, there were 3 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,370. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Dutchess 1 Erie 1 Kings 1

Also on Tuesday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 969 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 5 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

Bronx – 1

– 1 Nassau – 4

The governor also announced the New York State Department of Financial Services has taken action to extend emergency regulations requiring New York health insurers to waive cost-sharing associated with emergency room visits, in-network telehealth visits, in-network outpatient provider office visits, in-network urgent care center visits, and in-network laboratory tests when the purpose of the visit or test is to diagnose COVID-19, and waiving cost-sharing for in-network telehealth services for any healthcare service covered under a policy, including mental health and substance use disorder treatment until November 9, 2020.

The extension of these emergency regulations ensures that cost-sharing is not a barrier to COVID-19 testing and in-network telehealth services for New Yorkers.

Governor Cuomo first announced the State’s directive requiring New York insurers to waive cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing and telehealth services in March.