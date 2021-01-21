Multiple Bethany Village residents test positive for COVID-19; three patients received first vaccine dose

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Nineteen residents and two staff members at Bethany Village have recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to the facility’s Executive Associate Director.

The facility says all of the residents are exhibiting “minimal or no symptoms” and that three of the residents who tested positive had received the first of two COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The two COVID-19 vaccines available (Pfizer and Moderna) required two shots for maximum effectiveness.

According to the facility, 85 percent of their skilled residents either received the vaccine on Jan. 5 or consented to receive it next week. Residents at the assisted living facility received their first dose on Jan. 21.

The facility did not disclose the percentage of staff who took the vaccine, but said that not all of them agreed to take it.

“We are working closely with the Department of Health to mitigate the spread of the virus and continue to maintain a safe environment. To this end, we communicate regularly with all our residents and their family members, as well as staff, about infection rates and testing protocols. We continue to follow all New York State Department of Health guidelines and test residents and staff multiple times weekly. The health and safety of our residents and staff are of paramount importance. We are grateful for the support of our residents, their families, our team, and the community for their ongoing support.” Lesley Latshaw, Executive Associate Director

Bethany Village has 182 skilled and assisted living residents and 260 staff members.