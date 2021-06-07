COVID-19 positivity rates drop below one percent in every NYS region; first time since August 2020

(WETM) – The COVID-19 positivity rate in every region of New York State has dropped below 1 percent for the first time since August 19, 2020.

“New Yorkers continue to beat back COVID-19 by getting vaccinated and practicing safe behaviors, and we’re making progress rebuilding New York for the future. Vaccination is the key to defeating this terrible virus for good, and we need all New Yorkers who haven’t yet received the shot to do so,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re upping our game with new incentives to encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated, including a $5 million lottery and free full scholarships to SUNY and CUNY. The numbers are coming down and more shots go in arms every single day, and we’re lifting restrictions to help New Yorkers move into the new normal and build our economy back.”

 
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 70,635
  • Total Positive – 463
  • Percent Positive – 0.66%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.51%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 799 (-17)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 76
  • Patients in ICU – 206 (-2)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 120 (+8)
  • Total Discharges – 183,091 (+96)
  • Deaths – 9
  • Total Deaths – 42,799
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 19,538,790
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 58,807
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 494,158
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 66.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 58.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 54.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 47.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 56.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 47.9%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionFriday, June 4, 2021Saturday, June 5, 2021Sunday, June 6, 2021
Capital Region0.63%0.61%0.61%
Central New York0.95%0.83%0.85%
Finger Lakes1.08%1.00%0.98%
Long Island0.51%0.43%0.46%
Mid-Hudson0.47%0.46%0.46%
Mohawk Valley0.77%0.79%0.74%
New York City0.44%0.43%0.43%
North Country0.64%0.61%0.50%
Southern Tier0.61%0.64%0.67%
Western New York0.74%0.64%0.66%
Statewide0.54%0.52%0.51%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCFriday, June 4, 2021Saturday, June 5, 2021Sunday, June 6, 2021
Bronx0.54%0.54%0.57%
Kings0.44%0.42%0.41%
New York0.31%0.31%0.31%
Queens0.45%0.45%0.42%
Richmond0.55%0.54%0.54%

Yesterday, 463 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,089,129. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,6757
Allegany3,5490
Broome18,5994
Cattaraugus5,7160
Cayuga6,3291
Chautauqua8,9365
Chemung7,7455
Chenango3,4885
Clinton4,8341
Columbia4,0590
Cortland3,9113
Delaware2,3742
Dutchess29,4485
Erie89,47226
Essex1,5910
Franklin2,5572
Fulton4,4151
Genesee5,4321
Greene3,4021
Hamilton3130
Herkimer5,1803
Jefferson6,1013
Lewis2,8000
Livingston4,5122
Madison4,5530
Monroe68,76845
Montgomery4,2540
Nassau183,42230
Niagara20,0115
NYC935,614170
Oneida22,5613
Onondaga38,83923
Ontario7,3970
Orange48,2379
Orleans3,1170
Oswego7,6012
Otsego3,4572
Putnam10,5994
Rensselaer11,2157
Rockland46,9051
Saratoga15,3425
Schenectady13,1802
Schoharie1,6920
Schuyler1,0662
Seneca2,0082
St. Lawrence6,6190
Steuben6,9341
Suffolk200,76639
Sullivan6,6614
Tioga3,8152
Tompkins4,3413
Ulster13,8893
Warren3,6560
Washington3,1470
Wayne5,7643
Westchester129,50719
Wyoming3,5760
Yates1,1780

Yesterday, 9 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,799. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Erie2
Kings2
Manhattan1
Monroe1
Schenectady1
Suffolk1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 19,141 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 42,247 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hoursCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hours
Capital Region6418828025642562890
Central New York5111035134515611626
Finger Lakes65056911055767602612
Long Island1423531283312155996654
Mid-Hudson116058324469899234915
Mohawk Valley251065333223844651
New York City50081268928429928718738
North Country230688254206811406
Southern Tier3331664922961081038
Western New York70325114356051412717
Statewide1091396419141942929042247

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

