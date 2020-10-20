COVID-19 rapid testing available in Waverly

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga County Public Health Department will be offering free rapid COVID-19 testing in Waverly from Oct. 21-23 at the Waverly Village Hall on Ithaca Street.

Testing will be available at the following times:

Wednesday, Oct. 21: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Participants must pre-register at covid19.tiogacountyny.com, visiting the Tioga County Public Health Facebook page, or by calling at 607-687-8600.

Those being tested do not have to be a resident of Tioga County for this testing location.

Masks are to be worn inside the building and visitors should follow the direction of staff before entering.

Those with general COVID-19 questions may call the Tioga County Public Health Department at 607-687-8623.