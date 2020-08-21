COVID-19 related commercial evictions and foreclosures extended through September in New York

Coronavirus

by: Isabella Colello

Posted: / Updated:

A sign urging help to stop evictions during the pandemic (Nexstar, file)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State’s moratorium on COVID-related commercial evictions and foreclosures has been extended an additional month.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today signed an executive order to extended the deadline to September 20, 2020.

“While we have made great progress in keeping New York’s infection rate low, this pandemic is not over and as we continue to fight the virus, we are continuing to protect New York businesses and residential tenants who face financial hardship due to COVID,” Governor Cuomo said. “I am extending the State’s moratorium on commercial evictions to ensure business owners across New York will not be forced to close as a result of the pandemic.”  

Governor Cuomo announced the original moratorium on March 20 to ensure no tenant was evicted during the height of the public health emergency.

The commercial eviction and foreclosure moratorium was extended through August 20.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now