COVID-19 responsible for 15 deaths at the Taylor Health Center this month

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Fifteen residents at the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center have passed away since Dec. 2 from COVID-19, according to information provided by the Steuben County Public Health Department.

The facility has experienced approximately 24 deaths since the pandemic began, with the first death being reported on April 8. On Thursday the county reported five COVID-19 deaths among the facility’s residents in a single day.

“This remarkable and tragic single-day loss is so very difficult for all associated, and we know it takes a toll on the dedicated staff in our nursing homes,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Please honor the lives of those lost and the tireless work of nursing home staff by doing all you can to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

Since December 1, 26 Steuben County residents have passed away after contracting the virus, 23 of which lived in nursing homes. The 26 deaths is one of the largest single-month death toll in the county since the pandemic began in April with 37 known COVID-19 deaths.

* Green denotes nursing home death

Of Steuben County’s 125 COVID-19 deaths since April, 97 (75%) have been residents of long-term care facilities or nursing homes. The most COVID-19 deaths at a Steuben County nursing home have been at Corning Center where approximately 34 residents have died, more than 27% of the county’s COVID-19 deaths.

The Taylor Health Center’s 24 deaths account for 19% of the county’s COVID-19 death toll, while Hornell Gardens and Absolut Care Three Rivers each had 17 deaths (13% each). Elderwood at Hornell has had five deaths among its residents since the pandemic began.

Arnot Health, who operates the Taylor Health Center, released the following statement amid the 15 COVID-19 deaths at the facility this month.

After a long period of time with no COVID-positive residents following the Steuben County outbreaks of COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, the Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital/SNF (Taylor Health Center) recently experienced a rise in residents testing positive, as well as a number of resident deaths. Our staff at the IDMH/SNF is deeply saddened by the loss of our residents, whom they have worked so hard to protect and care for throughout this pandemic. The resident deaths reported yesterday are yet another reminder of how devastating the virus can be, especially when it affects our most vulnerable citizens, including those residing in our region’s long term care facilities. Throughout the pandemic, the team at the IDMH/SNF has taken extraordinary measures to minimize the risk of new infections, including enhanced cleaning regimens and PPE protocols, regular staff and resident testing, suspending visitation, and separating infected residents to designated areas of the facility to avoid further spread of the virus. With the COVID-19 vaccine expected to be available for all residents and staff by the end of the month, we see the first light at the end of what has been a very long and dark tunnel. We continue to maintain our vigilance in our fight against this virus, and we join Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith in calling on our community to help us by doing all they can to limit the spread of COVID-19. In particular, we ask that families refrain from gathering with elderly relatives over the upcoming holidays to avoid potential infections that will place them at further risk of serious illness or death. Arnot Health

Gareth Rhodes, Deputy Superintendent & Special Counsel at the NYS Department of Financial Service, said during the Governor’s Friday news briefing that the Walgreens/CVS program that New York enrolled in to vaccinate nursing homes will begin on Monday.

The Taylor Health Center does not have an exact date for when residents will receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Arnot began vaccinating staff on Dec. 15 using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Approval is expected soon from the FDA and CDC for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

A spokesman for Arnot Health says that the number of vaccines needed for Taylor Health will not come out of the allotted number designated for Arnot’s acute care hospital and outpatient employees.

The Southern Tier has been allocated 16,600 doses of Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines to be given to front line hospital workers and nursing home residents.