COVID-19 statistics drop in New York State

(WETM) – New York State is seeing a downward trends in COVID statistics, according to Gov. Cuomo.
Earlier today, the Governor was on Long Island where he announced that the region’s 7-day average positivity, 2.76 percent, is the lowest it has been since November 10, 2020, and the region’s hospitalizations, 540, is the lowest it has been since November 30, 2020.
“The dedication and determination of New Yorkers in fighting the COVID pandemic is stronger than ever and it shows in the numbers,” Governor Cuomo said. “As our hospitalizations continue to decrease and vaccination rates increase, we are closer than ever to the light at the end of the tunnel. While we should all be encouraged by the progress we’ve made, this fight is not yet over and I urge New Yorkers to continue following the practices we know stop COVID in its tracks: wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance. We’re all in this together, united, loving and New York Tough.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 242,432
- Total Positive – 4,996
- Percent Positive – 2.06%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.57%
- Patient Hospitalization – 3,567 (-190)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -369
- Patients Newly Admitted – 405
- Hospital Counties – 51
- Number ICU – 811 (-6)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 499 (-6)
- Total Discharges – 172,383 (+511)
- Deaths – 45
- Total Deaths – 41,678
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|93
|0.01%
|29%
|Central New York
|84
|0.01%
|30%
|Finger Lakes
|219
|0.02%
|37%
|Long Island
|540
|0.02%
|34%
|Mid-Hudson
|352
|0.02%
|45%
|Mohawk Valley
|55
|0.01%
|41%
|New York City
|1,761
|0.02%
|31%
|North Country
|25
|0.01%
|55%
|Southern Tier
|96
|0.02%
|48%
|Western New York
|342
|0.02%
|32%
|Statewide
|3,567
|0.02%
|35%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|237
|195
|17%
|Central New York
|262
|191
|28%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|233
|39%
|Long Island
|845
|622
|26%
|Mid-Hudson
|672
|397
|41%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|78
|18%
|New York City
|2,570
|2,035
|22%
|North Country
|59
|39
|42%
|Southern Tier
|127
|69
|46%
|Western New York
|545
|362
|34%
|Statewide
|5,811
|4,221
|28%
Yesterday, 242,432 test results were reported to New York State, and 2.06 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Capital Region
|2.17%
|2.09%
|2.06%
|Central New York
|1.56%
|1.45%
|1.43%
|Finger Lakes
|3.04%
|3.03%
|2.89%
|Long Island
|3.04%
|2.95%
|2.76%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.19%
|3.04%
|2.94%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.80%
|1.66%
|1.54%
|New York City
|3.01%
|2.89%
|2.76%
|North Country
|1.52%
|1.46%
|1.44%
|Southern Tier
|0.85%
|0.86%
|0.85%
|Western New York
|4.76%
|4.47%
|4.30%
|Statewide
|2.80%
|2.69%
|2.57%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Bronx
|2.74%
|2.75%
|2.82%
|Brooklyn
|3.17%
|3.24%
|3.08%
|Manhattan
|1.76%
|1.85%
|1.81%
|Queens
|3.04%
|3.12%
|3.09%
|Staten Island
|3.47%
|3.44%
|3.47%
Of the 2,002,512 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|23,870
|70
|Allegany
|3,220
|16
|Broome
|17,610
|51
|Cattaraugus
|5,231
|18
|Cayuga
|5,934
|19
|Chautauqua
|8,489
|30
|Chemung
|7,227
|18
|Chenango
|3,156
|18
|Clinton
|4,591
|9
|Columbia
|3,850
|2
|Cortland
|3,579
|10
|Delaware
|2,201
|6
|Dutchess
|28,213
|66
|Erie
|83,918
|394
|Essex
|1,510
|2
|Franklin
|2,417
|4
|Fulton
|4,136
|14
|Genesee
|5,117
|15
|Greene
|3,183
|27
|Hamilton
|301
|0
|Herkimer
|4,949
|3
|Jefferson
|5,513
|26
|Lewis
|2,488
|7
|Livingston
|4,050
|12
|Madison
|4,326
|5
|Monroe
|62,001
|285
|Montgomery
|3,935
|12
|Nassau
|178,512
|277
|Niagara
|18,536
|50
|NYC
|900,336
|2,198
|Oneida
|21,597
|41
|Onondaga
|36,344
|90
|Ontario
|6,954
|15
|Orange
|46,540
|152
|Orleans
|2,823
|22
|Oswego
|7,052
|18
|Otsego
|3,237
|16
|Putnam
|10,301
|27
|Rensselaer
|10,776
|31
|Rockland
|45,922
|73
|Saratoga
|14,550
|33
|Schenectady
|12,505
|34
|Schoharie
|1,573
|5
|Schuyler
|997
|4
|Seneca
|1,897
|8
|St. Lawrence
|6,257
|11
|Steuben
|6,383
|28
|Suffolk
|194,868
|356
|Sullivan
|6,235
|25
|Tioga
|3,462
|12
|Tompkins
|4,087
|10
|Ulster
|13,205
|46
|Warren
|3,431
|13
|Washington
|2,892
|13
|Wayne
|5,329
|25
|Westchester
|126,494
|216
|Wyoming
|3,290
|8
|Yates
|1,112
|0
Yesterday, 45 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,678. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|3
|Broome
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|3
|Fulton
|1
|Kings
|12
|Manhattan
|1
|Monroe
|2
|Queens
|9
|Rensselaer
|1
|Richmond
|2
|Rockland
|1
|Suffolk
|4
|Tioga
|1
|Ulster
|1
|Westchester
|2