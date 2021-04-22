COVID-19 statistics drop in New York State

(WETM) – New York State is seeing a downward trends in COVID statistics, according to Gov. Cuomo.

Earlier today, the Governor was on Long Island where he announced that the region’s 7-day average positivity, 2.76 percent, is the lowest it has been since November 10, 2020, and the region’s hospitalizations, 540, is the lowest it has been since November 30, 2020.

“The dedication and determination of New Yorkers in fighting the COVID pandemic is stronger than ever and it shows in the numbers,” Governor Cuomo said. “As our hospitalizations continue to decrease and vaccination rates increase, we are closer than ever to the light at the end of the tunnel. While we should all be encouraged by the progress we’ve made, this fight is not yet over and I urge New Yorkers to continue following the practices we know stop COVID in its tracks: wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance. We’re all in this together, united, loving and New York Tough.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 242,432
  • Total Positive – 4,996
  • Percent Positive – 2.06%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.57%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,567 (-190)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -369
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 405
  • Hospital Counties – 51
  • Number ICU – 811 (-6)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 499 (-6)
  • Total Discharges – 172,383 (+511)
  • Deaths – 45
  • Total Deaths – 41,678

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region930.01%29%
Central New York840.01%30%
Finger Lakes2190.02%37%
Long Island5400.02%34%
Mid-Hudson3520.02%45%
Mohawk Valley550.01%41%
New York City1,7610.02%31%
North Country250.01%55%
Southern Tier960.02%48%
Western New York3420.02%32%
Statewide3,5670.02%35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region23719517%
Central New York26219128%
Finger Lakes39723339%
Long Island84562226%
Mid-Hudson67239741%
Mohawk Valley977818%
New York City2,5702,03522%
North Country593942%
Southern Tier1276946%
Western New York54536234%
Statewide5,8114,22128%

Yesterday, 242,432 test results were reported to New York State, and 2.06 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Capital Region2.17%2.09%2.06%
Central New York1.56%1.45%1.43%
Finger Lakes3.04%3.03%2.89%
Long Island3.04%2.95%2.76%
Mid-Hudson3.19%3.04%2.94%
Mohawk Valley1.80%1.66%1.54%
New York City3.01%2.89%2.76%
North Country1.52%1.46%1.44%
Southern Tier0.85%0.86%0.85%
Western New York4.76%4.47%4.30%
Statewide2.80%2.69%2.57%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Bronx2.74%2.75%2.82%
Brooklyn3.17%3.24%3.08%
Manhattan1.76%1.85%1.81%
Queens3.04%3.12%3.09%
Staten Island3.47%3.44%3.47%

Of the 2,002,512 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany23,87070
Allegany3,22016
Broome17,61051
Cattaraugus5,23118
Cayuga5,93419
Chautauqua8,48930
Chemung7,22718
Chenango3,15618
Clinton4,5919
Columbia3,8502
Cortland3,57910
Delaware2,2016
Dutchess28,21366
Erie83,918394
Essex1,5102
Franklin2,4174
Fulton4,13614
Genesee5,11715
Greene3,18327
Hamilton3010
Herkimer4,9493
Jefferson5,51326
Lewis2,4887
Livingston4,05012
Madison4,3265
Monroe62,001285
Montgomery3,93512
Nassau178,512277
Niagara18,53650
NYC900,3362,198
Oneida21,59741
Onondaga36,34490
Ontario6,95415
Orange46,540152
Orleans2,82322
Oswego7,05218
Otsego3,23716
Putnam10,30127
Rensselaer10,77631
Rockland45,92273
Saratoga14,55033
Schenectady12,50534
Schoharie1,5735
Schuyler9974
Seneca1,8978
St. Lawrence6,25711
Steuben6,38328
Suffolk194,868356
Sullivan6,23525
Tioga3,46212
Tompkins4,08710
Ulster13,20546
Warren3,43113
Washington2,89213
Wayne5,32925
Westchester126,494216
Wyoming3,2908
Yates1,1120

Yesterday, 45 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,678. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx3
Broome1
Dutchess1
Erie3
Fulton1
Kings12
Manhattan1
Monroe2
Queens9
Rensselaer1
Richmond2
Rockland1
Suffolk4
Tioga1
Ulster1
Westchester2

