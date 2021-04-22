COVID-19 statistics drop in New York State

(WETM) – New York State is seeing a downward trends in COVID statistics, according to Gov. Cuomo.

Earlier today, the Governor was on Long Island where he announced that the region’s 7-day average positivity, 2.76 percent, is the lowest it has been since November 10, 2020, and the region’s hospitalizations, 540, is the lowest it has been since November 30, 2020.

“The dedication and determination of New Yorkers in fighting the COVID pandemic is stronger than ever and it shows in the numbers,” Governor Cuomo said. “As our hospitalizations continue to decrease and vaccination rates increase, we are closer than ever to the light at the end of the tunnel. While we should all be encouraged by the progress we’ve made, this fight is not yet over and I urge New Yorkers to continue following the practices we know stop COVID in its tracks: wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance. We’re all in this together, united, loving and New York Tough.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 242,432

– 242,432 Total Positive – 4,996

– 4,996 Percent Positive – 2.06%

– 2.06% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.57%

Patient Hospitalization – 3,567 (-190)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -369

– -369 Patients Newly Admitted – 405

Hospital Counties – 51

– 51 Number ICU – 811 (-6)

– 811 (-6) Number ICU with Intubation – 499 (-6)

– 499 (-6) Total Discharges – 172,383 (+511)

Deaths – 45

– 45 Total Deaths – 41,678

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 93 0.01% 29% Central New York 84 0.01% 30% Finger Lakes 219 0.02% 37% Long Island 540 0.02% 34% Mid-Hudson 352 0.02% 45% Mohawk Valley 55 0.01% 41% New York City 1,761 0.02% 31% North Country 25 0.01% 55% Southern Tier 96 0.02% 48% Western New York 342 0.02% 32% Statewide 3,567 0.02% 35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 237 195 17% Central New York 262 191 28% Finger Lakes 397 233 39% Long Island 845 622 26% Mid-Hudson 672 397 41% Mohawk Valley 97 78 18% New York City 2,570 2,035 22% North Country 59 39 42% Southern Tier 127 69 46% Western New York 545 362 34% Statewide 5,811 4,221 28%

Yesterday, 242,432 test results were reported to New York State, and 2.06 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 2.17% 2.09% 2.06% Central New York 1.56% 1.45% 1.43% Finger Lakes 3.04% 3.03% 2.89% Long Island 3.04% 2.95% 2.76% Mid-Hudson 3.19% 3.04% 2.94% Mohawk Valley 1.80% 1.66% 1.54% New York City 3.01% 2.89% 2.76% North Country 1.52% 1.46% 1.44% Southern Tier 0.85% 0.86% 0.85% Western New York 4.76% 4.47% 4.30% Statewide 2.80% 2.69% 2.57%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Bronx 2.74% 2.75% 2.82% Brooklyn 3.17% 3.24% 3.08% Manhattan 1.76% 1.85% 1.81% Queens 3.04% 3.12% 3.09% Staten Island 3.47% 3.44% 3.47%

Of the 2,002,512 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 23,870 70 Allegany 3,220 16 Broome 17,610 51 Cattaraugus 5,231 18 Cayuga 5,934 19 Chautauqua 8,489 30 Chemung 7,227 18 Chenango 3,156 18 Clinton 4,591 9 Columbia 3,850 2 Cortland 3,579 10 Delaware 2,201 6 Dutchess 28,213 66 Erie 83,918 394 Essex 1,510 2 Franklin 2,417 4 Fulton 4,136 14 Genesee 5,117 15 Greene 3,183 27 Hamilton 301 0 Herkimer 4,949 3 Jefferson 5,513 26 Lewis 2,488 7 Livingston 4,050 12 Madison 4,326 5 Monroe 62,001 285 Montgomery 3,935 12 Nassau 178,512 277 Niagara 18,536 50 NYC 900,336 2,198 Oneida 21,597 41 Onondaga 36,344 90 Ontario 6,954 15 Orange 46,540 152 Orleans 2,823 22 Oswego 7,052 18 Otsego 3,237 16 Putnam 10,301 27 Rensselaer 10,776 31 Rockland 45,922 73 Saratoga 14,550 33 Schenectady 12,505 34 Schoharie 1,573 5 Schuyler 997 4 Seneca 1,897 8 St. Lawrence 6,257 11 Steuben 6,383 28 Suffolk 194,868 356 Sullivan 6,235 25 Tioga 3,462 12 Tompkins 4,087 10 Ulster 13,205 46 Warren 3,431 13 Washington 2,892 13 Wayne 5,329 25 Westchester 126,494 216 Wyoming 3,290 8 Yates 1,112 0

Yesterday, 45 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,678. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: